Alanis Morissette is currently on the road celebrating the 25th anniversary of her seminal album, Jagged Little Pill, but she chose London’s O2 Arena to pay tribute to a beloved former bandmate– Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins, who tragically passed away unexpectedly in March, is best known for being the drummer in the Foo Fighters, but Hawkins was also behind the kit on Morissette’s original Jagged Little Pill tour from 1995-1997.

At the O2, Morissette dedicated her song “Ironic” to Hawkins, while a touching video tribute played in the background.

Watch this fan-shot footage of the tribute…

Alanis Morissette will not only be part of an all-star tribute to Hawkins that has been planned by his widow and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, she’s also coming to town as part of Bourbon & Beyond!

