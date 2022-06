Fresh from performing at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, Alicia Keys‘ tour of England continued with a stop in Manchester.

And when in Manchester, what would be better than covering “Madchester” natives The Smiths? Covering the band with Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, that’s what!

Check out their marvelous version of the classic 1983 tune “This Charming Man”…

