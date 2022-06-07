Angel Olsen just released her new album Big Time, which was written in the wake of not only coming out, but also the death of both parents.

But the title track is a sweet song of romance and love, which is not surprising since it was written by Olsen as well as her partner, Adele “Beau” Thibadeaux— who also appeared in Olsen’s video for “All the Good Times”.

Supported by strings and steel guitar and flashing a bashful smile, watch Olsen’s engaging performance of “Big Time” on Jimmy Kimmel Live…

