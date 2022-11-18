When Beth Orton released her self-produced eighth album Weather Alive in September, she couldn’t have known she would receive some of the best reviews of her career.

But you can certainly see happy she is to be sharing this new music with the world in this clip from The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

Orton is surrounded a large band of musicians while she plays piano and the effect is quite mesmerizing.

Watch Beth Orton perform “Fractals”…

