When Bruce Springsteen announced the arrival of an album of soul covers from the 60s and 70s, we knew it would be a fun departure from what “The Boss” does with his beloved E Street Band.

And Springsteen is clearly delighted to be interpreting gems like Frank Wilson‘s “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)” from 1965. Watch him gleefully perform the tune on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon…

And just for fun, enjoy Springsteen’s chat with Fallon, where he discusses everything from confusing lyrics to rumors of joining Taylor Swift on tour…

