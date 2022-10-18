Sunday The Smashing Pumpkins + Jane’s Addiction: Spirits On Fire Tour stopped at Boston’s TD Garden and the latter upped the ante with a special guest.

Daniel Ash of Bauhaus and Love and Rockets joined Perry Farrell and band on a Jane’s Addiction classic, as well as a Bauhaus fan favorite.

Watch fan-shot video of Ash joining in on Jane’s Addiction‘s “Jane Says”…

Another concert-goer captured Ash’s terrific performance of the 1983 Bauhaus song, “Slice of Life”…

