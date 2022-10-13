It is virtually impossible to take your eyes off of Florence Welch when she’s singing: The dramatic choreography. Her searing facial expressions. The emotive way she uses her hands.

You get all that and more from her recent appearance on The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

Watch Florence + The Machine play “King,” from their new album Dance Fever…

And as a bonus, enjoy actor and comedian Nick Kroll showing off some Florence Welch dance moves he learned!

