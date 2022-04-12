When you’ve just released a brand new album, you have to make the media rounds to promote it. And that’s just what the ladies of Lucius— Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig— have been doing!

Anthony Mason of CBS Mornings chatted to the ladies about being so in-demand as well as big changes in their personal lives…

Lucius also dropped by The Ellen Show to perform a track from the new LP, Second Nature. Watch Laessig and Wolfe break out a fun disco vibe, complete with choreography and sparkling wardrobe!

And don’t forget WFPK is proud to present Lucius at Headliners Music Hall coming up May 16th!

