We’re looking forward to the release of Marcus King‘s new album Young Blood on August 26th, especially after hearing and playing his latest single, “Hard Working Man”.

But it’s when King performs live that he really shows what he’s made of, and he showed off his impressive pipes and mad guitar skills this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

After being introduced by Fallon as “one of my favorites”, King proceeded to dazzle the audience with a scorching version of “Hard Working Man”, which you can watch here…

