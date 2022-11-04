Sometimes you need a reminder that Paramore is not just about the impressive lead vocals of Hayley Williams, because the entire band gave a knockout performance of their new single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“This Is Why” is the title track of the band’s next album, which is due February 10th, and is what Williams says “summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last 3 or 4 years. You’d think after a global pandemic of… biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”

Watch Paramore‘s irresistible performance of the ear-worm that is “This Is Why”…

