The wildfires raging in Europe have made Pearl Jam‘s jaunt across the pond a chaotic one, with frontman Eddie Vedder losing his voice due to the smoke and dust.

The band was forced to cancel three tour stops before resuming the tour at what would be their final stop: the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

Pearl Jam must have figured the final show of their European tour was a good excuse to break out some rarities, because the band dusted off the Vs. track “W.M.A.” and “Pilate” from Yield, as well as some fun covers.

Vedder and band covered a perennial favorite, Neil Young‘s “Rockin’ in the Free World”, as well as the KISS classic, “Black Diamond.”

But perhaps the band covering an iconic Prince tune was the most pleasant surprise, with Vedder sharing vocals with bandmates Matt Cameron and Josh Klinghoffer.

Watch this fan-shot video of Pearl Jam performing “Purple Rain”…

