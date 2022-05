When Phoebe Bridgers released her latest song “Sidelines”, it was her first new song since her 2020 album Punisher and a welcome addition to our playlists!

Now Bridgers has shared a video for the track which features scenes from the Hulu series Conversation With Friends, the source of the tune. Check it out…

And don’t forget Phoebe Bridgers will be part of this year’s Forecastle Festival!

