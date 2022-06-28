Oh to have been at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

After being cancelled the previous two years due to COVID, the festivities returned to Worthy Farm in South West England, with the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar headlining.

But like most music festivals, it’s the surprise collaborations we love– like when Phoebe Bridgers joined iconic band The Jesus and Mary Chain for a classic from the latter’s 1985 debut album, Psychocandy.

Watch Bridgers, who also played her own set at Glastonbury, provide backing vocals on “Just Like Honey”…

