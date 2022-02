This Friday Spoon will release their highly-anticipated 10th studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa!

We loved the first two singles “Wild” and “The Hardest Cut” and the third doesn’t disappoint either.

“My Babe” is showcased in a new live performance video that was recorded at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on September 28th. Watch it below!

