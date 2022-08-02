Wow.

We stay amazed when it comes to the extent of St. Vincent‘s artistry. But when she joins other particularly gifted musicians it can be a jaw-dropping experience.

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) did a week-long residency at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week, which culminated with Clark joining the stellar musicians of the house band Stay Human for a staggeringly good Fleetwood Mac cover.

Part of the show’s “Commercial Breakdown,” Clark and Stay Human did a revved up version of the classic Rumours track “Dreams” that was something to behold…

