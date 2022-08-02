Music News Video
August 02, 2022

Wow.

We stay amazed when it comes to the extent of St. Vincent‘s artistry. But when she joins other particularly gifted musicians it can be a jaw-dropping experience.

St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) did a week-long residency at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last week, which culminated with Clark joining the stellar musicians of the house band Stay Human for a staggeringly good Fleetwood Mac cover.

Part of the show’s “Commercial Breakdown,” Clark and Stay Human did a revved up version of the classic Rumours track “Dreams” that was something to behold…

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.