Whew. It was as bad as you heard. Somehow, possibly worse. And that’s just what’s in the trailer.

The three-part series Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99 premieres August 3rd on Netflix and according to executive producer Tom Peterson:

“Woodstock is supposed to be synonymous with peace, love and great music. But in 1999, a much hyped 30th anniversary revival of the festival ended in chaos with fires, riots and allegations of sexual assault.

What caused the festival to explode into violence? Was it a product of late 90s societal dysfunction, fueled by entitled frat boys? Incitement by the aggressive music of headlining rap metal bands – Korn, Limp Bizkit, Rage Against the Machine? Or the inevitable result of ruthless commercial exploitation by the festival organizers?”

Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Jewel, Fatboy Slim, Gavin Rossdale and late Woodstock organizer Michael Lang are just a few of the festival’s participants to provide commentary for the series.

Check out the trailer for Clusterf**k: Woodstock ’99…

