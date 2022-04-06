L.A. band The Regrettes will release their third full-length album this Friday!

Lead vocalist Lydia Night described Further Joy to Rolling Stone:

“With this album, it feels kind of full circle, because our first album was called, Feel Your Feelings, Fool — and I think that that sort of band ethos hasn’t changed with every album that we’ve put out. This just feels like a more mature version of that. A lot of this album was like us getting closer as a band and like writing from a place where we were all bonding over these similar themes. And I hope that people can hear that in the music and feel like they’re a part of that with us.”

The Regrettes were the musical guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday and performed their latest single, “Anxieties (Out of Time)”, which you can watch here…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.