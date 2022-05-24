“Hello, Syracuse and the world. My name is Prince… and I’ve come to play with you.”

That’s how the legendary Prince kicked off a 1985 Purple Rain tour stop in Syracuse, New York. Now that iconic show is being released as an epic concert film!

Prince and The Revolution: Live will be released June 3rd in a variety of formats, including digital streaming, a three-LP vinyl version, a two-CD version and a Blu-ray edition.

There’s also a limited edition box set featuring three colored LPs, two CDs, the Blu-ray video, a 44-page book with never-before-seen photos of the Purple Rain Tour, and new liner notes penned by all five members of the Revolution.

“It was as amazing as I remember it was,” sais Lisa Coleman, a Revolution member who was there that night singing back-up and playing keyboards. And drummer Bobby Z added: “The next generation needs to see this because this is what it was all about.”

Check out the trailer!

