DelFest— an annual musical celebration in Cumberland, Maryland– happened once again last week.

The festival is named after and hosted by Bluegrass legend Del McCoury and “originated from the desire to create a family-friendly music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music while creating a forum for world-class musical collaborations and to showcase fresh new talent with a down-home feeling.”

The event included a terrific lineup of artists, including Kentucky’s Sam Bush, Béla Fleck, Robert Earl Keen and Molly Tuttle.

But another of our favorite Kentucky artists, Tyler Childers, helped close out the festival with help from Del and The Travelin’ McCourys with a terrific cover of the Grateful Dead‘s “Greatest Story Ever Told”.

You can watch that performance and more in this clip from Ramblefest…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.