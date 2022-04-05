British band Wet Leg have been generating a lot of buzz and we’re really looking forward to the arrival of their self-titled debut this Friday!

The band just shared a video for their latest single and it is every bit as irresistible as the first two, “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream”.

“Ur Mum” was directed by Lava La Rue, who says the clip was “all about bringing the viewer into the Wet Leg world – sprinkling details throughout the visual that not only reference at least 4 songs off the album but also plenty of inside jokes within the band too. Artistically it shows where the aesthetic of American indie films like Napoleon Dynamite fit perfectly in the scape of rural British settings – this concept first came to me when the band took me to IOW for the first time – I saw the connection and it all clicked into place.”

Check out the video here…

