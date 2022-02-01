You might be familiar with Kesha‘s version of the song “Resentment”, which featured the legendary Brian Wilson and Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson on backing vocals.

But that song was co-written by Madi Diaz, who recorded her own version for her 2021 album, History of a Feeling, and has now done yet another version for a forthcoming companion EP called Same History, New Feelings, with another of our favorite artists!

Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) joins Diaz on the revamped tune “Resentment”, while Angel Olsen, Natalie Hemby and Courtney Marie Andrews also make appearances on separate tracks.

Of the collaboration Crutchfield said:

“I listened to [History Of A Feeling] more than anything else last year, and I think Madi is one of the most talented and exciting people putting out music right now. This specific song hits me so hard every time I hear it, and having the chance to sing harmonies with Madi is always a true thrill.”

The two will be spending a lot of time together this year as Diaz will open for Waxahatchee on the latter’s 2022 tour, which kicks off this Friday, February 4th, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Same History, New Feelings comes out March 4th.

Check out their beautiful new take on “Resentment”…

