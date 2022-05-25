It’s nice to see Kentucky native Wynonna Judd sharing new music after the recent devastating loss of her mother and singing partner, Naomi Judd.

And we’re also excited to see Wynonna’s new single is a duet with none other than Waxahatchee, aka Katie Crutchfield!

Judd said of the collaboration:

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met Katie Crutchfield last year and we connected immediately. We recorded ‘Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness.”

Crutchfield was thrilled to be asked to be part of the duet:

“Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world.”

Check out the video, with footage filmed at Judd’s farm in Nashville…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.