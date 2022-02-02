WFPK’s Mental Health Day – please request a song that lifts you up, gives you hope, or helps you cope at 502-814-WFPK or studio@wfpk.org!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – John Timmons interviews Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run DMC about his recent memoir “Ten Ways Not to Commit Suicide”, and his upcoming appearance at Louisville’s Best of Leadership Summit.

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

3:30 pm – Laura Shine interviews Brett Newski about his book, “It’s Hard to be a Person: Defeating Anxiety, Surviving the World and Having More Fun”, and his upcoming concert w/Red Wanting Blue at Zanzabar on February 9th.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Music news, anniversary spins, and special guests.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sheroes with Carmel Holt (10 – 11 pm)

Listen for a great mix of music by women and female-identified voices plus special guests.

Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.