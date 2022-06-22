Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.



Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

2 pm – How It Started vs. How It’s Going – Listen to hear how a new release compares to that artist’s very first single.

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5 pm – Five O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Music news, anniversary spins, and special guests.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sheroes with Carmel Holt (10 – 11 pm)

Listen for a great mix of music by women and female-identified voices plus special guests.

Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.