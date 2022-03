Perpetually quirky Weezer dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their new single “A Little Bit of Love” as only they can: with frontman Rivers Cuomo dressed as an elf and a mandolinist in a bunny costume. Yep, all in a day’s work for the band.

The track is from SZNZ: Spring, the first of four season-themed EPs, which arrives March 20th.

Watch the fun here…

