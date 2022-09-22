Well, autumn officially begins at 9:04 PM tonight, so time for Weezer to drop another seasonal release!

Rivers Cuomo and band just shared SZNZ: Autumn which, naturally, follows their celebrations of spring and summer.

Weezer have been sharing a collection of tunes on the first day of each seasonal solstice, with each “having its own motif, aesthetic themes, and production style based on the corresponding season.”

The final SZNZ e.p. will come out December 21st.

Until then, as they say in these parts: “Happy Fall, Y’all!”

