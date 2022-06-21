Is this going to be the “Summer of Weezer?”

Rivers Cuomo and band are seemingly everywhere, with another installment of their SZNZ series— Summer, naturally– and a stint on The Great White Way!

Weezer will perform the series in its entirety at The Broadway Theatre, as well as some fan favorites, with five shows starting Tuesday, September 13th. Closing night will feature a special encore as well.

With today being the official start of summer, check out the lyric video from the SZNZ: Summer track “Records”…

Check out the entire EP, artwork and tracklist:

SZNZ: Summer Tracklist:

01. Lawn Chair

02. Records

03. Blue Like Jazz

04. The Opposite of Me

05. What’s The Good of Being Good

06. Cuomoville

07. Thank You and Good Night

