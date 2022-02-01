“Tired of Spotify? Come on over to Weezify.”

That was Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo‘s pitch to fans on social media this past Sunday, making him yet another artist firing shots at the streaming platform, Spotify.

Cuomo calls it a “Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos (1975-2017). Close to 3500 demos. Follow curated playlists. Create playlists of your favorites,” adding, “I made this app myself. It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.”

The app is available on Apple and through the Google Play store.

Meanwhile Weezer have another project in the works– actually, technically four. Cuomo says “the next idea is a four album set, where each album corresponds to one of the four seasons. And then each album has a very different vibe and lyrical theme.”

No release dates have been set.

