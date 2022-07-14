We are less then two weeks away from the next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday! And along with the marvelous Moon Taxi and Routine Caffeine, we are extremely excited to see Sarah Shook & The Disarmers perform live.

The North Carolina band recently released their third album Nightroamer, but Sarah Shook has added another project to their resume: a new solo project dubbed Mightmare. Yes, with an “M.”

Mightmare‘s Cruel Hours comes out October 14th and was written, produced, and engineered by Shook alone, who explained:

“I created my solo project Mightmare and leaned into it obsessively for the first year of the pandemic and out of that manic fixation came Cruel Liars. I put every cell and strand of my being in this album, I’m proud of it for its brightest moments and its glaring imperfections, for its darkness and its quiet hand guiding me to zeniths of personal truths.”

Check out Mightmare‘s first single, “Saturn Turns”…

And don’t miss Sarah Shook & The Disarmers at the next WFPK Waterfront Wednesday July 27th!

