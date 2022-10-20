Louisville singer/songwriter Jacob Weaver aka Wesley has released another video and song from his upcoming album called “Not Sure That Was Me”. In the new video he confronts the demon of self-doubt hence the red eyes. About the video Wesley says:

“I’ve always really liked those red glowing eyes in movies and things. Like in Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, and the Cure’s video for ‘Boys Don’t Cry.’ I cut red reflective tape and put it over my eyes. At one point I was standing on the top of a ladder in the dark with tape over my eyes. I wouldn’t want to do it again.”

You may recognize his lilting vocals from when he fronted the Louisville band Murals. The name Wesley comes from a childhood character he would play when he and his brothers would produce homemade videos as “Wesley, the sleepiest man on earth.” The new album Glows In The Dark is due November 11th, 2022.