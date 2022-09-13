When Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) released Titanic Rising in 2019 it received widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike. Now Mering has announced a highly-anticipated follow up will be here soon!

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow will arrive November 18th, with Mering hitting the road for a string of shows starting in December.

And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow tracklist:

1. It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody

2. Children of the Empire

3. Grapevine

4. God Turn Me Into a Flower

5. Hearts Aglow

6. And in the Darkness

7. Twin Flame

8. In Holy Flux

9. The Worst Is Done

10. A Given Thing

Mering announced the LP with a lengthy statement:

“Hello Listener,

Well, here we are! Still making it all happen in our very own, fully functional shit show. My heart, like a glow stick that’s been cracked, lights up my chest in a little explosion of earnestness. And when your heart’s on fire, smoke gets in your eyes.

Titanic Rising was the first album of three in a special trilogy. It was an observation of things to come, the feelings of impending doom. And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is about entering the next phase, the one in which we all find ourselves today – we are literally in the thick of it. Feeling around in the dark for meaning in a time of instability and irrevocable change. Looking for embers where fire used to be. Seeking freedom from algorithms and a destiny of repetitive loops. Information is abundant, and yet so abstract in its use and ability to provoke tangible actions.

Our mediums of communication are fraught with caveats. Our pain, an ironic joke born from a gridlocked panopticon of our own making, swirling on into infinity. I was asking a lot of questions while writing these songs, and hyper isolation kept coming up for me. “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody” is a Buddhist anthem, ensconced in the interconnectivity of all beings, and the fraying of our social fabric. Our culture relies less and less on people. This breeds a new, unprecedented level of isolation. The promise we can buy our way out of that emptiness offers little comfort in the face of fear we all now live with – the fear of becoming obsolete. Something is off, and even though the feeling appears differently for each individual, it is universal.

Technology is harvesting our attention away from each other. We all have a “Grapevine” entwined around our past with unresolved wounds and pain. Being in love doesn’t necessarily mean being together. Why else do so many love songs yearn for a connection?

Could it be narcissism? We encourage each other to aspire – to reach for the external to quell our desires, thinking goals of wellness and bliss will alleviate the baseline anxiety of living in a time like ours. We think the answer is outside ourselves, through technology, imaginary frontiers that will magically absolve us of all our problems. We look everywhere but in ourselves for a salve. In “God Turn Me into a Flower” I relay the myth of Narcissus, whose obsession with a reflection in a pool leads him to starve and lose all perception outside his infatuation. In a state of great hubris, he doesn’t recognize that the thing he so passionately desired was ultimately just himself. God turns him into a pliable flower who sways with the universe.

The pliable softness of a flower has become my mantra as we barrel on toward an uncertain fate. I gee the heart as a quide, with an emanation of hope, shining through in this dark ago. Somewhere along the line, we lost the plot on who we are. Chaos ia natural. But so is negentropy, or the tendency for things to fall into order. These songs may not be manifestos or solutions, but I know they shed light on the meaning of our contemporary disillusionment. And maybe that’ the beginning of the nuanced journey towards understanding the natural cycles of life and death, all over again.

Thoughts and prayers,

Natalie Mering (aka Weyes Blood)”

The first single is a stunner, a beautifully wistful tune called “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.