Delicate and uncompromising is a good description for Sheri Streeter‘s new single “Broken Doll” which will be on their upcoming album called That Shadow Too Am I due May 6, 2022. Sheri is originally from Michigan but is now a Louisvillian and only adds to an already great music scene we have here. A statement from the artist about the song and video:

The sweetly dark chamber-pop single “Broken Doll” playfully details an

irreparable relationship based on an immature desire for affection

without reciprocity. The track features special guest Lung’s Kate

Wakefield and a conceptual video shot in soft black-and-white, directed

by Mickie Winters (who also directed Coliseum’s “Dark Light of

Seduction”). The music video alternates scenes between an abandoned

house in grave disrepair (which sent Winters through the floor while

filming) as well as Streeter’s very own home.

We can’t wait to hear the rest of the new album but in the meantime, check out the single “Broken Doll” and video now streaming everywhere. Welcome to Louisville Sheri!