One of Louisville’s most exciting new bands is The Jesse Lees who wowed the audience at last year’s Waterfront Wednesday and garnered even more fans to their rapidly growing following. Fronted by singer/songwriter Otis Junior, the band also features Adonis Gentry on guitar, Brandon Smith on keys, Joe Paulley on bass, and Chris King on drums. Otis is also WFPK’s midday host on weekdays from noon-3pm who offers up a great mix each day of R&B, Soul, and classic WFPK tracks. But when he sings and struts across the stage, he’s like a different person than the smooth, soft spoken guy behind the radio mic. You can see The Jesse Lees perform at Headliners on Valentine’s Day as they’ll be covering Outkast’s The Love Below in its entirety.

The new single is called “The Tower” and is due to drop tomorrow, February 11th on all streaming platforms. You get to hear it first!