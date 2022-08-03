Louisville band White Woolly has a definite surfer vibe in their new song “Drag On” and WFPK is proud to premiere the official video for it. The new single is on sonaBLAST! Records, a Louisville label, and will be on their full length album called Drop Dead, Gorgeous due August 26th. They’ll also have a release party that evening at Zanzabar. The song clocks in at 1:59 minutes and packs a powerful punch. It also fits the self-described band as “the soundtrack to your blood soaked, tequila fueled bar fight, and the sound you hear as you ride your horse into the sunset with nothing but your name”. The video was filmed by Will Fenwick. The single will be streaming everywhere this Friday, August 5th but you can pre-save your copy here.

photo by Destiny Robb