Following the release of their album Deer Park in October 2020, Louisville band Church Friends found themselves lost amidst a global pandemic and live music shut down. Despite having just released an album through Kr8vN8v Records, one which included collaborations with local favorites such as Boa Boys, Zaniah, and Jordan Jetson, the band decided to call it quits…..kind of.

From the ashes of the Church has risen a collective that allows the individual talents of its former members to shine bright. The first song to come from this new chapter is courtesy of Grant Snell, a solo artist now known as WonderKind.

“Heartbreak Dance”, releasing everywhere on April 1st, started with an old 80’s drum machine loop and a broken heart. From there, WonderKind proceeded to develop and record all of the instrumental and vocal parts you hear on the track. Amidst the negative emotions came an optimistic feeling about life, can dancing make you forget? Maybe not, but what surfaces on this track is a sound that will bring to mind a Tame Impala/Michael Jackson hybrid.

“Heartbreak Dance” is the first single to be released from WonderKind’s debut album, The Hits, available later this year. The 9 song album was recorded and produced entirely by WonderKind in his Schnitzelburg area studio.

WFPK is proud to premiere Wonderkind’s “Heartbreak Dance”.