Get ready for one of the best concerts this summer when some badass bands that happen to be led by some badass women take the stage at The Mercury Ballroom on August 27th. The event is called B*tcHyGlitZyCoOl that will feature some of Louisville’s best with Carly Johnson, Sweet G & The Shine, Kiana & The Sun Kings, and Routine Caffeine. We talked with organizer Carly Johnson about the show:

“The frequent lack of women musicians on show and festival bills is just the norm these days. We wanted to put on a show of all women in hopes we’d help this occurrence get closer to “the norm” and no longer be such a novelty! Women are so often taught to view each other as competition and that mentality is incredibly prevalent in the music industry, especially within smaller markets like Louisville. The more we dispel that utter lie…the more we show that we are stronger together and that there’s plenty of room for every woman at the music table. We support each other and love being in each other’s musical orbits and this event is a celebration of that.

We’re also taking this opportunity to put more eyes on the importance (biggest understatement of the year!!) of bodily autonomy and shine a light on the work Planned Parenthood continues to do for the rights of women. PP will have a booth to bring awareness and accept donations at the event and online ticket buyers have the option to make a donation to PP at checkout.

This show will be the first show of local bands at Mercury Ballroom since the start of the pandemic, a concept that Sydney Anthony (Director of Special Events at Mercury Ballroom/Louisville Palace AND Today’s Woman’s 2022 Most Admired Woman in Hospitality) is exceptionally excited to help come to fruition. So, not only is it a celebration of badass women musicians but also a celebration of all things local. This ties into even more badass women who own the local small businesses that are sponsors of this show such as Jessica Mattingly and wife Rene Mattingly, owners of Cultured Cheese and Charcuterie (available at the show) on Main Street, and Sarah Mattingly, co-owner of the boutique hotel The Bellwether on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.”

Tickets are on sale now.