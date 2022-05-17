Whistle Peak, from Louisville, Ky, had a couple albums that made indie waves beginning with their self-titled debut in 2008, then their successful Half Asleep Upon Echo Falls, released in 2012 on the now closed-shop Karate Body Records. Their last batch of new music was a soundtrack of original songs, along with a Tetris-style cover of “My Old Kentucky Home”, for an art exhibit at the Kentucky Derby Museum in 2016.

Now, after a long rejuvenating break, Whistle Peak has returned with an album of all new songs called Morning Mosaics. Founding members and co-writers, David Boston and Billy Petot, began working on these songs a year ago and our ears are pleased with the results. Abandoning a bit of the folksy charm of their past albums, these songs rely more heavily on synthesizers and modern rhythms to create some brand new alt pop that will surely become an earworm. You can still hear their toys and Kentucky twang keeping them grounded but these gentleman have boarded rockets of their own makeshift design to journey outside this atmosphere.

*Sounds like: Sparklehorse meets MGMT by way of Kentucky*