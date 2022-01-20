Well, some folks have had a particularly good vacation!

Sky Blue Sky, Wilco‘s all-inclusive destination festival, has returned to Riviera Maya, Mexico.

In addition to Wilco headlining three sets, the lineup also includes performances by Spoon, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, Stephen Malkmus, Jeff Tweedy solo, Tank & The Bangas, Mountain Man, Nubya Garcia, The Autumn Defense, Nels Cline & Julian Lage, and Neil Francis, plus Spoon‘s Britt Daniel‘s DJ set.

Wilco decided to bring out a few of performers to join them onstage, as seen from fan-shot videos. Here’s a clip of Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy performing “Pot Kettle Black” with the band…

Kurt Vile joined Wilco on “Passenger Side” and proudly shared a fan’s video…

And what do you do to top off the show perfectly? You bring out the great Mavis Staples, who joined the band to perform “You Are Not Alone” (the title track of her 2010 album produced by Jeff Tweedy) and The Staple Singers classic, “Freedom Highway”…

Can’t wait to hear what happens on the final show tonight!

