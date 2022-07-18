Wilco’s Nels Cline recently spoke with WFPK mid-morning host John Timmons before the band embarks on their Cruel Country Tour in August. The multi-faceted guitarist spoke at length about the process of making their new album, Cruel Country, and the upcoming tour. Cline also discussed his solo career, membership in previous bands, first meeting Jeff Tweedy and ultimately becoming a member of Wilco in 2004: He also shared his experience of catching Covid while on tour recently.

