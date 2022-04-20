Wilco‘s seminal album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot was released September 18th, 2001, which means– gulp– it’s about to celebrate its 20th anniversary!

Nonesuch will be sharing several special reissues to mark the occasion on September 16th, from a standard remastered vinyl edition to an 11-vinyl-album/1-CD Super Deluxe Edition.

The Super Deluxe Edition features 82 previously unreleased tracks, including demos, instrumentals, a live album, a 2001 radio performance and interview, and much more. It also comes with a special book which consists of an interview with frontman Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche, and mixing engineer Jim O’Rourke, as well as a new essay by journalist/author Bob Mehr. The set also has previously unseen photos of the band making the classic album in their Chicago studio.

Listen to “Reservations” from the set’s live album, Snoozin’ at The Pageant…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.