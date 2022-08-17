Late singer-songwriter Billy Joe Shaver is often cited as an influence or mentor to many a fellow artist. And now those peers are coming together for a star-studded tribute album.

Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver comes out November 11th and features both friends and admirers of Shaver, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 81.

Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams, Rodney Crowell, Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Nathaniel Rateliff, and George Strait are just a few of the big names participating.

Longtime Shaver pal Willie Nelson said of his friend, “He was just real. There wasn’t one phony drop of blood in him.”

Check out Willie’s buoyant take on Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever”, with help from Lucinda Williams on backing vocals…

Live Forever: A Tribute To Billy Joe Shaver tracklist:

1. Willie Nelson (w/ Lucinda Williams) – Live Forever

2. Ryan Bingham (w/ Nikki Lane) – Ride Me Down Easy

3. Rodney Crowell – Old Five And Dimers Like Me

4. Miranda Lambert – I’m Just An Old Chunk Of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)

5. Edie Brickell – I Couldn’t Be Me Without You

6. Nathaniel Rateliff – You Asked Me To

7. George Strait – Willy The Wandering Gypsy And Me

8. Amanda Shires – Honky Tonk Heroes

9. Steve Earle – Ain’t No God In Mexico

10. Margo Price – Ragged Old Truck

11. Willie Nelson – Georgia On A Fast Train

12. Allison Russell – Tramp On Your Street

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.