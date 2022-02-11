The great Willie Nelson continues to make us feel like we’re not doing nearly enough with our time!

The ever-prolific Nelson– who just released an album with family members this past November— has announced another LP is on the way in a few months.

A Beautiful Time arrives on what will be the country legend’s 89th birthday, April 29th, and will feature covers of The Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” and Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song,” as well as 12 original tunes.

The first single happens to have been penned by two of our favorite artists: Rodney Crowell and Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton!

As Crowell posted on his Instagram account:

Check out the video for “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die”…

