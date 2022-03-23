Country music legend Willie Nelson and his astounding seven-decade career will be celebrated with an upcoming box set!

Vinyl Me, Please will unveil VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson to celebrate the legendary artist’s seven-decade career and the 60th anniversary of his first LP release.

According to a statement:

“60 years ago, Willie Nelson—one of America’s national treasures—made his debut LP and in the years since he’s changed both country music and the American songwriting tradition again and again. Across close to 100 LPs, Willie Nelson has written about life, love, death, and the American experience. VMP Anthology: The Story of Willie Nelson aims to honor his indelible legacy through his most influential, important albums from the beginning of his career to today.”

The albums featured are Country Willie (His Own Songs) (1965), Yesterday’s Wine (1971), Red-Headed Stranger (1975), Stardust (1978), Always on My Mind (1982), Across the Borderline (1993) and Heroes (2012), which means the set will include Willie classics like “Night Life”, “Yesterday’s Wine”, “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”, “Blue Skies”, “The Party’s Over”, and many, many more.

The seven-album, nine-LP vinyl box set is on sale today (March 23rd) but will ship this summer, and the statement adds:

“Each record comes on 180g exclusive color vinyl and is housed in a high-quality commemorative box inspired by the Outlaw Country album covers, tour posters, and wanted posters of the early-mid 70s. It’s also accompanied by a Listening Notes booklet featuring photos and lyrics, and a podcast series to serve as a definitive guide to each album.”

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.