Kentucky bluegrass band Wolfpen Branch recently covered fellow Kentuckian songwriter Tyler Childers in their new song “Born Again”. A statement from the band about the new song:

The latest release from Wolfpen Branch, “Born Again” was written by our fellow Kentuckian, Tyler Childers, and tells a cryptic tale of reincarnation and the circle of life, with an old school bluegrass approach. With initial tracking by the great, Rickey Wasson, and further mixing and engineering by Aaron Bibelhauser, “Born Again” combines strong three part vocals, reminiscent of early Jimmy Martin, with a forward leaning message, both honoring our bluegrass past, and unapologetically pushing the genre forward.

Wolfpen Branch features Arthur Hancock, Chris Shouse, Aaron Bibelhauser, Roddy Puckett, and Jeff Guernsey. Check out “Born Again” below.