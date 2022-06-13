Kentucky bluegrass band Wolfpen Branch just released a cover of the late Tom Petty‘s song “Square One”. It’s a slow contemplative number and they keep that intact but add their instrumental flourishes to the song in a beautiful way. From the band on their sixth studio release:

This one features our bass man, Roddy Puckett, stepping into the lead vocal position with Arthur Hancock and Aaron Bibelhauser filling out the harmony section. It’s a timeless, bittersweet song, written by one of the greatest contributors to the Americana and Rock n Roll genres of all time. This song selection and arrangement brings a refreshing sound to an already diverse, growing collection of recorded music planned for release as a full album later this year.

The band is rounded out with Chris Shouse and Jeff Guernsey. They’ll be playing at the GoWild’s Send It Slam Outdoor Festival at The Brown-Forman Amphitheater on July 9th in Waterfront Park at 7:30 pm.