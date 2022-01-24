Kentucky bluegrass band Wolfpen Branch just released a new video for their song “Burning The Midnight Oil” written by songwriter Aaron Bibelhauser and filmed by Chris Witzke. Armed with a banjo and recording equipment, Aaron spent some time in the Red River Gorge, taking a much needed break from his daily schedule of being an electrician by day and musician by night. About the new single Aaron says “Juggling my own day job, along with various music ventures on the road and in the studio, can often feel like a massive struggle to strike a balance between work, creative passions, and valuable time with family. ‘Burning the Midnight Oil’ places a sort of exclamation point on that struggle for me.” Aaron also hosts Bluegrass Evolution every Sunday from 6-9pm on WFPK as if he didn’t have enough on his plate! Enjoy the new single and video with more to come in 2022.