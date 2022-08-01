Kentucky bluegrass all-star band Wolfpen Branch is back with their newest single “Then I’m Gone.” It is their latest in a string of singles since joining forces last year, released as they ready for their debut album that we look forward to hearing later this year.

According to the band, this new tune was “written and delivered by guitarist Arthur Hancock.” They said, “this one chronicles a personal emotional journey through hardship and pain, and pushing through with hope for better days ahead. The track features soaring fiddle work from Jeff Guernsey, and an rocking groove laid down by bassist Roddy Puckett, as well as three part vocals, filled out by Aaron Bibelhauser and Chris Shouse.”

Listen to Wolfpen Branch‘s newest single “Then I’m Gone” below.