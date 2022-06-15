Louisville, Kentucky trio Wombo will be our guests at Waterfront Wednesday on June 29th along with Bendigo Fletcher and War on the Big 4 Lawn in Waterfront Park. They just dropped a new song today called “Snakey” which will be on their new album Fairy Rust due July 29th on Fire Talk Records. About the new record:

‘Fairy Rust,’ the new album from Wombo (Sydney Chadwick, Cameron Lowe, Joel Taylor), contemplates the spaces in-between, a meeting of the physicality of the land with the fluidity of the imagination, to uncanny effect. Across twelve tracks, sharpened guitar work, distorted freakouts and downtempo musings see the trio make a sonic leap forward into new and transformative places. Conceived over the course of the last two years, the record is steeped in its own time warp of escapism, and influenced by fairytales like the Brothers Grimm and Hans Christian Anderson (“RVW” is short for “Rip Van Winkle”) that blend surreal situations with the mundane. ‘Fairy Rust’ plays on this preoccupation with fantasy (“especially in a time where people are seeming to gravitate towards these kinds of stories”), and the resulting record sounds like no one else.

Wombo stresses that the unknown is key to the ongoing journey of self-discovery. The future cannot be predicted, and ambiguity should be understood as a crucial part of life. According to Chadwick, “endings are always beyond my level of understanding or comprehending, or knowing at all. I wanted to end the album with that kind of message, that the mysteries in life are not to be solved but experienced and respected, to be kept at a distance.” With Fairy Rust the band presents one moment of fragile time that reverberates throughout human experience.