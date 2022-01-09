Michael Lang, who created the 1969 Woodstock festival alongside Artie Kornfeld, Joel Rosenman, and John P. Roberts, had passed away at the age of 77. According to reports, Lang died from “a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at Sloan Kettering Hospital in NYC.” Lang would go on to have a hand in the production of the subsequent Woodstocks in 1994, 1999, and had attempted to bring the legendary festival back in 2019 for the 50th anniversary. Lang would also become Joe Cocker’s manager for two decades, was an associate producer of Wes Anderson’s 1996 film Bottle Rocket, and worked with everyone from Outkast, Prince, and Missy Elliott to Madonna, Norah Jones, Dave Matthews, Bruce Springsteen, and Avril Lavigne.

