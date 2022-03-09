X co-founder John Doe has announced the imminent arrival of a new solo effort, as well as the LP’s first single!

Fables in a Foreign Land comes out May 20th and according to Doe:

“All of these songs take place in the 1890s. There’s a lot of sleeping on the ground, a lot of being hungry, a lot of isolation. All of that fits into the kind of isolation and lack of modern stimuli that I think people started rediscovering during the pandemic lockdown: realizing that as parts of your life start getting taken away, what’s important and what you live for becomes paramount.”

Fables in a Foreign Land Track List:

Never Coming Back

Down South

See The Almighty

Guilty Bystander

There’s A Black Horse

El Romance-0

Missouri

The Cowboy and the Hot Air Balloon

After The Fall

Destroying Angels

Travelin’ So Hard

Sweetheart

Where The Songbirds Live

Doe’s X bandmate (and former wife) Exene Cervenka contributes lyrics, as do Shirley Manson of Garbage and Louie Pérez of Los Lobos.

Fables in a Foreign Land opens with the first single, “Never Coming Back”, which Doe says “embodies the spirit and events of what’s to come. It begins a journey that will be without comfort, where you are running from something dark, that is approaching fast. You can’t go back because there’s nothing to go back to. The entire record is set during the end of the 1890s.”

Check out John Doe‘s video for “Never Coming Back”…

